Pirates Outlaws 2 Releases Free Demo For Steam

You can play a free demo for Pirates Outlaws 2 on Steam today, giving the roguelike deckbuilder a chance as we wait for a release date

Article Summary Experience the pirate life in the roguelike deckbuilder Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage with a free demo on Steam.

Customize strategies by combining heroes, classes, and animal companions in this swashbuckling sequel.

Explore maps freely, engage in battles, and upgrade decks with the new card evolution feature for layered tactics.

Discover relics offering powerful bonuses and enhance combat using countdown-based card mechanics.

Indie game developer and publisher Fabled Game has released a free demo today for their upcoming sequel, Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage. The title builds on what made the original game a success, as you'll take on the pirate life in this roguelike deckbuilder to become reputed and feared. The demo will give you a slice of the experience without spoiling anything, as it is available on Steam right now.

Pirates Outlaws 2

Pirates Outlaws 2 is a swashbuckling roguelike deckbuilder. Collect & fuse cards, gather powerful relics, and adapt your strategy during each run. Become a reputed pirate, loot the Sea Masters, challenge giant creatures, and triumph in the great Arena! In this sequel to Pirates Outlaws, a new era begins at New Elysia. Enter your mansion, pick a character, class ability and starting-deck, and embark on a daring expedition!

Every character has several classes, and each one comes with a pre-made starter deck and one unique ability card. At the Alchemy shop, drinking elixirs alters each hero's abilities, pre-made deck, and appearance. Also new is that you can recruit an animal companion and add their unique cards to your starter deck. It's your job to discover the many possible strategies created by this combination! Reinforce your crew throughout your journey by encountering new characters and companions.

Combine Heroes, Classes, and Companions – Each hero has multiple unique cards & abilities that can be combined with companion cards.

– Each hero has multiple unique cards & abilities that can be combined with companion cards. Customize your deck – Improve your deck along the way and try to build overpowered strategies.

– Improve your deck along the way and try to build overpowered strategies. Enhanced turn-based combat – Each card you play affects a "countdown" towards the enemy's actions.

– Each card you play affects a "countdown" towards the enemy's actions. Freely explore the map – Navigate between battles, revisit islands, stop by taverns or trade at markets. Enjoy more freedom than ever before!

– Navigate between battles, revisit islands, stop by taverns or trade at markets. Enjoy more freedom than ever before! New card evolution tree – Collect three identical cards to level them up and choose how they evolve, adding new layers of strategy to your deck

– Collect three identical cards to level them up and choose how they evolve, adding new layers of strategy to your deck Find relics that provide powerful outfit bonuses – When you complete an outfit, you receive its associated bonus.

