Pixel-Art Platformer Chrysolite Announced For Summer Release

Firenut Games revealed their latest platformer Chrysolite will be coming out for both PC and consoles sometime this Summer.

Indie game developer José Manuel Conesa Hernández and publisher Firenut Games announced their new game Chrysolite will be coming out this Summer for both PC and consoles. This is a fun narrative-driven pixel-art 2D platformer that has drawn inspiration from Soulslike titles. You play a young thief who ignores a warning from a mysterious knight and heads off to explore a once-great kingdom killed with monsters and demons of all shapes and sizes. We have more information about the game for you here, along with the announcement trailer, as we now patiently wait to see when it will be released.

Chrysolite

A strange knight sat in front of a fire, darkness surrounding him. His sword stuck in the ground, covered in dried blood. He warns you against going any further, but the intrigue of what lies beyond far surpasses the instinct of self-preservation. Play as a young thief and explore the dangerous ruins of a once-prosperous kingdom. Fight against hordes of terrifying monsters, make your way through challenging platforming sections, and discover the secret that lies at the very bottom of the ruins in this handcrafted experience.

Intriguing Narrative: There is more to these ruins than meets the eye. Find the pieces, connect the dots, and discover the dark story of the last days of the kingdom.

There is more to these ruins than meets the eye. Find the pieces, connect the dots, and discover the dark story of the last days of the kingdom. Simple Yet Challenging Gameplay: Jump, attack, and use the potions you may find along the way. It may seem simple at first but the ruins will put your skills to the test.

Jump, attack, and use the potions you may find along the way. It may seem simple at first but the ruins will put your skills to the test. Fight An Army Of Darkness: As you make your way through the ruins, you will have to face an increasingly challenging cohort of monsters, including a few tough bosses. Groovy.

As you make your way through the ruins, you will have to face an increasingly challenging cohort of monsters, including a few tough bosses. Groovy. Beautiful Hand-Drawn Illustrations: Chrysolite uses hand-drawn illustrations to advance the narrative. You will be able to revisit each piece in the extras menu.

