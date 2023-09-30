Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baltoro Games, Pixel Cafe

Pixel Cafe Receives New Trailer With Original Soundtrack

Baltoro Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Pixel Cafe, showcasing new music from the game's soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Baltoro Games has released a new trailer for Pixel Cafe with a new original soundtrack backing it. This is one of the last trailers you're going to see from the game before it comes out, as they not only go over the story and show off parts of the game but you're treated to a track by Polish composer Arkadiusz Reikowski. A release date has yet to be revealed, but the team is aiming to release it this Fall. Enjoy the trailer!

"Meet Pixel, the heroine of Pixel Cafe, a bright-eyed barista content on doing her best each day. Experience the world through Pixel's eyes as she overcomes the ups and downs of her day-to-day. While living in the present has Pixel perfecting cooking, her past manifests in flashbacks of her grandparents, showing her the choices that led to where she is today. With this narrative landscape, practice your time-management skills at the diner before retiring to your grandmother's house for some interior decorating. Work to collect in-game currency for furniture and art and transform your house into a dream design! Experience a culinary journey through Pixel Cafe's ten eclectic cafes–each with its own quirky owner–and adapt to new restaurants, learn new recipes, and connect with new clientele."

"Perfect your coffee-making and cooking competence to continue your culinary journey across various environments, bosses, and clientele. In need of a challenge? Pixel Cafe boasts 50 Nightmare levels, placing even the most experienced chefs in the hot seat. Whether you're a casual gamer or a seasoned strategist, Pixel Cafe offers a little something for everyone. Take a break from arcade-style time management and discover Pixel's narrative in this dual storytelling format. Bounce between Pixel's present day and that of her grandparents as you unravel the past that led to her future. Interact with those around you to reveal an emotional narrative three generations in the making. Paired with an original soundtrack by renowned composer Arkadiusz Reikowski, embark on a heartfelt journey and discover the essence of Pixel Cafe, where your story unfolds one cup at a time."

