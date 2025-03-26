Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo: Console Edition Launches Oceania & Eurasia Bundle

Planet Zoo: Console Edition has another new DLC bundle pack available now, as the Oceania & Eurasia Bundle has been released

Article Summary New DLC bundle for Planet Zoo: Console Edition includes Oceania & Eurasia content.

Explore Oceania & Eurasia with 13 new animals, from Tasmanian devil to Wolverine!

Over 200 scenery pieces inspired by Oceania, featuring volcanic rocks and lush flora.

Experience two new campaign scenarios with unique zoo challenges and stories!

Frontier Developments has released a new pack of content for Planet Zoo: Console Edition today, as you can now get your hands on the Oceania & Eurasia Bundle. This is basically their way of catching up console players with the content that has already been released for PC and sort of expediting it by releasing two packs together as one DLC. Everything you got in those two is here in a single download, with a little extra bonus content for console players. We have the details and trailer here as they are available now.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition – Oceania & Eurasia Bundle

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey as you dive into the stunning islands of Oceania and the untamed wilderness of Eurasia! Whether you're exploring sun-kissed beaches or braving snow-capped mountains, this bundle has it all! It's time to explore the wonders of Oceania and Eurasia – from vibrant jungles to icy landscapes – in the Planet Zoo: Oceania & Eurasia Bundle.

Thirteen New Animals: Discover amazing creatures from both Oceania and Eurasia: North Island brown kiwi, Tasmanian devil, Little penguin, Quokka, Spectacled flying fox, Wisent, Wild boar, Wolverine, Takin, Saiga, Sloth bear, Mute swan and Hermann's tortoise

Discover amazing creatures from both Oceania and Eurasia: North Island brown kiwi, Tasmanian devil, Little penguin, Quokka, Spectacled flying fox, Wisent, Wild boar, Wolverine, Takin, Saiga, Sloth bear, Mute swan and Hermann's tortoise 200+ Bold Scenery Pieces: Transform your zoo with authentic building materials inspired by Oceania's beauty. Create with volcanic rock, glowing lava, and majestic new flora like the towering nikau palm and king fern. These vibrant additions will make your zoo the must-see destination!

Transform your zoo with authentic building materials inspired by Oceania's beauty. Create with volcanic rock, glowing lava, and majestic new flora like the towering nikau palm and king fern. These vibrant additions will make your zoo the must-see destination! Two New Exciting Campaign Scenarios Goodwin Family Wildlife Park: Help Emma build her dream zoo alongside her father, Bernie. Can you handle the pressure of making this family project a reality? Bernie's Surprise for Nancy: Join Bernie as he secretly designs a zoo as a retirement gift for his lifelong friend, Nancy. Will the surprise stay under wraps, or will Nancy catch on?



