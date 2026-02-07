Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hellcard II, Skystone Games, Thing Trunk

Storybook Sequel Hellcard II Announced For Late 2026 Release

The co-op deckbuilding roguelite sequel Hellcard II has been announced as the team plans to release it sometime in late 2026

Indie game developer Thing Trunk and publisher Skystone Games have announced a new sequel on the way, as Hellcard II has been announced. The game will serve as a proper follow-up to the co-op deckbuilding roguelite, mixing chaotic tactical combat with larger RPG mechanics for a much more expansive story that feels like a living, breathing storybook. We have more details and the trailer here, as the game is being planned for a late 2026 launch.

Hellcard II

Hellcard II is a cooperative roguelike deckbuilder that can be played solo or with a team of up to four players. The game takes place in the paper dungeons known from Hellcard and Book of Demons, expanding into new biomes and storylines. The solid deckbuilding foundation of the first game returns, now expanded with character stats and a deeper persistent layer: equipment. Unlock gear that transforms your hero's appearance while modifying your deck, stats, and buffs. Play the way you want, right out of the gate!

What makes Hellcard II unique and different from most deck-building games is that monster placement actually matters and can be used to your advantage. With monsters placed in either melee or ranged distances and divided between heroes, placement is vital for executing the most powerful combos. Hellcard II supports co-op battles with up to four heroes facing the dragon threat. In single-player mode, you control all characters and all strategy. Play as a lone wolf with the power of an entire party at your disposal. In multiplayer mode, coordinate with your friends or strangers to defeat multitudes of foes.Every adventure is unique. The story evolves as you play. Rally your friends, gear up, and defend the realm to uncover the truth behind the dragon menace.

