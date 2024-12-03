Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo: Console Edition Releases Arctic & Conservation Bundle

Two new packs have been added to Planet Zoo: Console Edition for purchase, as you can snag the Arctic a& Conservation Bundle

Article Summary Explore new wildlife with Planet Zoo's Arctic and Conservation Packs on console.

Arctic Pack features polar bears, reindeer, and over 200 themed scenery pieces.

Conservation Pack focuses on endangered species, with 150 eco-friendly items.

Save with the bundle for $15 or grab each pack separately for $10.

Frontier Developments just dropped a pair of content packs into the console edition of Planet Zoo, as the Arctic Pack and Conservation Pack are both live. The two of these offer very different additions to your possible zoo, the first being pretty obvious as you have several winter wildlife choices to choose from, including polar bears, Arctic wolves, reindeer, and more. Meanwhile, the Conservation pack is more for animals who are on the endangered species list and need to be taken care of while in captivity, as you may be seeing the last of their kind walk the planet. We have info on both below as they can be bought separately for $10 each or together as a bundle for $15.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition – Arctic & Conservation Bundle

The Artic Pack introduces the mesmerizing Polar bear, Reindeer, Arctic wolf, and Dall sheep, while players can also build a winter wonderland with over 200 Scandinavian-inspired scenery pieces. A Norwegian-themed scenario sees zookeepers testing their skills at a remote animal sanctuary, plus in a second scenario, they'll need to beat the heat and keep animals comfortable in sunny Mexico climes! The Conservation pack highlights five fascinating endangered animals, including the Przewalski's horse, Amur leopard, Scimitar-horned onyx, Siamang, and the Axolotl exhibit animal. Zookeepers can also fully embrace the concept of a modern, self-sufficient zoo thanks to over 150 stunning new sustainability-inspired scenery pieces and take on the challenge of transforming a Mongolian wildlife orphanage into a sustainably powered haven.

Join Bernie Goodwin on an epic Arctic adventure or learn about the critical role zoos take in helping the planet as you expand your own zoo with endangered animals!

9 new arctic & endangered animals

350+ new scenery pieces

3 wonderous new scenarios

All-new animations

