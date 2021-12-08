Planet Zoo Will Get The New Europe DLC Pack December 14th

Frontier Developments recently revealed that they will be adding a new DLC pack to Planet Zoo as they'll be bringing more of Europe to the game. The majority of the pack has more to deal with the vibe and setting and not so much on the animals, as you're only getting a couple of additions to the mix like a Eurasian Lynx or the European Fallow Dear. Most of what you're getting centers around the presentation of the park, shops, and the feeling of actually being in Europe as you look around. The pack will drop on December 14th for $10.

Planet Zoo: Europe Pack introduces five amazing animals to the game. The snow-dwelling Eurasian Lynx; the Alpine Ibex, with its characteristic huge horns; the European Badger, who makes its home in underground burrows; the European Fallow Deer, instantly recognizable by its chestnut coat; and the Fire Salamander exhibit animal, whose vibrant yellow markings will ward off predators but are sure to dazzle guests.

An array of winter scenery provides zookeepers with the perfect opportunity to transform their zoos into mesmerizing winter wonderlands for the festive season, and capture the charm of the continent's famous Christmas Markets. With over 250 pieces of spectacular scenery inspired by some of Europe's most idyllic destinations, including France, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands, zookeepers can delight their guests and get creative juices flowing with a wide variety of décor styles, lighting, and foliage.

Planet Zoo: Europe Pack also includes a brand new timed scenario, set against a wintry alpine backdrop, in which zookeepers must rise to the challenge, expanding and improving a picturesque mountainside zoo against the clock. Alongside the pack, players will also enjoy a free base-game update, which brings with it a range of extras and improvements, including burrowing, animal memorials, customizable restaurants, and more.