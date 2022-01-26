PlanetSide 2 Launches Brand-New Expedition: Oshur Expansion

Rogue Planet Games has released a brand-new expansion for PlanetSide 2 today as players can jump into the new water-based Expedition: Oshur. The team went all out for this one as you are now in a hybrid map that will have you battling on land, sea, and air. The new island archipelago of Oshur can host up to 900 combatants at once, making it one of the biggest map to date in the game and the first large-scale map released since 2014.

The team has also introduced water mechanics as you can fight underwater, and since you're in a suit to begin with, no messy breathing mechanics as you can take combat under the sea as much as you'd like. What's more, you have high-rise towers by which you can fly planes around to do air combat both attacking from above and against each other. There are also two new facility archetypes, new weapons and cosmetics, and finally the addition of the last chapter of a multi-month "campaign" event. We have more info and the trailer for it below as the content is now live.

TWO MAJOR FACILITIES Two new base archetypes, called "Facilities" are introduced: the Interlink Outpost and Trident Relay. The Interlink Outpost is a small, cover-dense infantry arena with narrow points of entry and exit. The Trident Relay is a tall spire with combat taking place high above the seabed, aircraft are required to reach and assault this facility. WATER-BASED WARFARE Functional water comes to PlanetSide 2 for the first time, allowing for a new dimension of gameplay above and beneath.

Every vehicle, player, and projectile has been re-engineered to work with these new mechanics. CAMPAIGN MISSIONS The last chapter of the second Campaign focuses on the return to Oshur, an island evacuated in the early days of the Auraxian War. This chapter will bring players to hidden locations around the map and help players acclimate to the new water mechanics. UNDERWATER WEAPONS Players can now unlock four new underwater infantry weapons, including the UBR-100 Frogman, an underwater assault rifle.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PlanetSide 2 – Expedition Oshur – Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/ArxyUPv27Lc)