Play For Paws Charity Event Arrives In Two Mobile Games

Two mobile games will take part in the Play For Paws charity event, with a portion of the proceeds going to the no-kill shelter Nevada SPCA

Article Summary Play For Paws charity event launches in Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour, supporting Nevada SPCA's rescue work.

Players complete missions to earn "Dry Food" to feed real shelter animals, unlocking donations from Avia Games.

Event runs from August 24, with a Charity Bake-off livestream featuring pet influencers on September 1.

Animal details can be viewed and shared, helping raise adoption awareness and support for no-kill shelters.

Avia Games revealed a brand new charity event taking place in two of their mobile titles this week, as the Play For Paws event, benefiting a good cause. The company has teamed with the no-kill shelter Nevada SPCA, as they have set up multiple activities in Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour for the next few weeks, where a percentage of proceeds will be given to the shelter. Normally, we wouldn't promote titles like this, because both are just flat-out gambling titles, so we're going to be blunt about this and say: play at your own risk. But if you don't mind playing a mobile game with your own money, at least you'll know some of it is going to a worthy cause. We have more details and a few quotes from both parties below.

Play For Paws 2025

Starting on August 24, Avia's award-winning mobile games Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour will debut in-game events where players can complete missions to earn "Dry Food" items, which can be used to feed animals featured in the event. For every feeding action, Avia will donate funds to Nevada SPCA, rewarding animal lovers for their in-game successes. All animals featured in both titles are real rescue animals currently sheltered by SPCA, and players can view details of animals they've fed and share them on social media to raise awareness for the animal rescue and those available to adopt.

Solitaire Clash envelops players in the world of solitaire to strategically play their cards to earn real money or exciting in-game items. With diverse multiplayer tournaments, mini-games such as Scratchers and Dice Cruise, events and more, Solitaire Clash takes players on a memorable skill-based solitaire experience. On September 1, in celebration of Avia's 9th Anniversary, players can tune in to the Play for Paws Charity Bake-off event, where pet influencers TheGoodHype will face off in a pet-themed baking showdown. The event will be livestreamed on Solitaire Clash and TheGoodHype's YouTube and Facebook channels.

"Along with creating fun, skill-based mobile games for players all over the world, Avia is incredibly passionate about the furry companions that make our days brighter," stated Vickie Yanjuan Chen, CEO and Founder, Avia. "We created Play for Paws to spread this joy to players and give them the opportunity to raise money for an important cause by simply playing games."

"Through Avia's Play for Paws campaign, we are raising funds and awareness for our shelter pets," said Lori Heeren, Executive Director, Nevada SCPA. "Avia has been amazing to work with and their love for animals has shined through every step of the process. We look forward to the impact that gamers' donations and social media posts will have on our animals as they find their forever homes."

