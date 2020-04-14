PLAYERS NTWRK Officially Announces Network Launch

No less than a few days after the announcement of VENN, another gaming network announced its launch with PLAYERS NTWRK. The network is being created out of the mix of serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist Stratton Sclavos, teaming up with the WME talent agency, Daylight Holdings, and Rich Paul from Klutch Sports Group. The goal is that it will be more of an entertainment network, which according to their statement, "will live at the pinnacle of all things gaming and digital pop culture, featuring exciting original programming, unscripted series, celebrity gameplay and enhanced live events online from an array of diverse talent across the intersecting fandoms of professional sports, music, and gaming." The current talent roster they've hired to onboard include athletes like De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Josh Hart (New Orleans Pelicans), Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers). As well as entertainers and streamers including PARTYNEXTDOOR, Murda Beatz, producer Boi-1da, Donovan Carter (Ballers), KatGunn, Sodapoppin, Cash, Jesser, Jericho, Octane, Sigils, Sonii, and DenkOps.

"The number of viewers and subscribers consuming gaming entertainment across YouTube and Twitch tops other entertainment services such as Netflix, HBO, Spotify, and ESPN combined," said Sclavos, also the network's founder and chief executive. "Entertainment spectacle is trumping hardcore gaming competition. That kind of engagement makes it clear; gaming entertainment is the next pop culture phenomena. PLAYERS NTWRK is the only platform embracing and executing this new reality by creating original content with the most influential people who also happen to be fans themselves."

The company didn't announce any plans to be set up in a studio or a home base like VENN had done the week before. Which to us says this is more than likely going to be a remote operation at the start, or they won't reveal the main studio until they either announce a launch date or see some initial success online. Speaking of, the network will debut pilot programming on their Twitch channel this week, so you'll have an idea of what's to come down the road. We'll see what they have in store for everyone when they drop these new shows.