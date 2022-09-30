Plunder Panic Receives First Update With Several Additions

Developer and publisher Will Winn Games have released a brand new update to Plunder Panic with a number of additions. There are several islands that have been added in Update 1.1, as well as some new items to use for combat, and a couple of new game modes to keep you busy. There's also a few new bug fixes and improvements to the gameplay you'll be able to enjoy. We have the full rundown below as the update is now live.

New Plunder Panic game mode: Gold Rush – The booty be ours! In Gold Rush, work as a crew to gather all the loot you can and deposit it back in your team's chest. Rowboat explosions and sustained cannon fire knock gold out of yer enemy's chest. Only the richest of pirates will emerge victorious.

– Welcome to the land of the Desert Sphinx, an arid landscape that managed to find itself stranded in the middle of the ocean. This sandy oasis is the perfect place for plundering. Just watch that the wind stays on yer side! Dust storms often form here, sending pirates and items flying all over the place. Keep your wits about ye as ye go sailing through the air to victory.

Feature: Trajectory arrows for throwable items – just hold the action button on throwable items, like the axe, dynamite, and Molotov cocktail to see a UI overlay that shows the trajectory of the throw.

AI Improvements – Smarter NPC pirates Feature: SFX tweaks and updates

SFX tweaks and updates Bug Fixes: Numerous fixes to issues in v1.0 found internally or from player community.