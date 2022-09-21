PNY Announces GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU

Experience the quantum leap in performance as compared to the GeForce RTX 30 series. The GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs delivers extreme-performance combined with super-fast G6X memory for an unparalleled content creation and gaming experience. Featuring a triple fan design, 24GB GDDR6X, 16GB GDDR6X or 12GB GDDR6X of on-board memory powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace, PNY VERTO GPUs deliver increased memory throughput for greater performance at higher resolutions. The GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 deliver the speed needed to rip through the most demanding games and effortlessly create the content demanded.

The new GeForce RTX 40 Series models are available as part of the VERTO family of graphics cards. Equipped with triple fan coolers, VGA support kits, PCIe-5 12VHPWR adapter and EPIC-X RGB lighting offering impressive styling. Experience high-performance cooling even during the most demanding games and content creation with 8 heat pipes on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB, 7 heat pipes on the RTX 4080 12GB, and a base vapor chamber on the RTX 4090. Both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080s feature three 100mm fans, durable twin ball bearing fan hubs and are built with a sleek aluminum backplate to protect sensitive components and provide additional cooling.

With insane power to tap into, the PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 40 Series carries unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere. Experience a new tier of performance and stability across the top games and creative applications. Immerse into the most advanced and graphic intense AAA games to game like a pro with the powerful combination of ultra-performance and super-fast memory. Count on PNY's expanded GeForce RTX 40 Series portfolio of graphics cards to deliver a new dimension in PC gaming, raising the bar of visual graphics and setting the tone for ultimate game play.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 VERTO GPUs feature electrifying EPIC-X RGB lighting. Delivering the ultimate controllable lighting experience with endless ARGB lighting possibilities. Level up your graphics card and illuminate your system by showcasing your unique style with vibrant RGB lighting, compatible with PNY's VelocityX control software. Customize and monitor critical stats like core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more. Fine tune your graphics card parameters and control your card's lighting with VelocityX.