Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Cryogonal Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Holiday 2020 event, which is wrapping up tonight in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at the lore of this especially strange Pokémon: Cryogonal.

Dex entry number 615, Cryogonal is a pure Ice-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon has no gender, which is less common for regular Pokémon like Cryogonal than it is for Legendaries. Referred to as the "Crystallizing Pokémon," this is what Cryogonal's Dex entry says:

They are composed of ice crystals. They capture prey with chains of ice, freezing the pray at -148 degrees Fahrenheit.

Well, that was definitely more aggressive than I expected.

Cryogonal has no pre-evolution and doesn't evolve into anything else. It has been somewhat of a rare find in Pokémon GO, featuring mostly during Incense events in the last two Holiday Events after its December 2019 debut. Fans of the main series games will remember its debut in Pokémon Black & White, though, where it could be caught at Twist Mountain.

For fans of the anime, Cryogonal has very few appearances. It debuts and is featured most prominently in Caution: Icy Battle Conditions! where it is seen battling Ash's Pokémon under the ownership of Icirrus Gym's leader, Brycen. It does, however, make its big screen debut in Kyurem VS. The Sword of Justice, where a few of them are seen rolling deep with Kyurem.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cryogonal:

Black: When its body temperature goes up, it turns into steam and vanishes. When its temperature lowers, it returns to ice.

White: They are born in snow clouds. They use chains made of ice crystals to capture prey.

Sword: With its icy chains, Cryogonal freezes those it encounters. It then takes its victims away to somewhere unknown.

Shield: When the weather gets hot, these Pokémon turn into water vapor. Cryogonal are almost never seen during summer.