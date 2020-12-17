Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Rufflet Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Secrets of the Jungle event's release of Shiny Rufflet, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 627, Rufflet is a dual Normal/Flying-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. Rufflet can only be encountered as a male. Referred to as the "Eaglet Pokémon," this is what Rufflet's Dex entry says:

Known as a natural-born warrior, soon after its hatching, it will challenge its parent to a fight in order to gain their acceptance.

Rufflet evolves into Braviary, the Valiant Pokémon, which retains its Normal/Flying-typing and can also only be encountered as a male. Interestingly, this quirk of the Rufflet line's gender is reflected in another bird Pokémon from the Unova region: Vullaby. Vullaby can only be encountered as a female.

Pokémon GO fans are currently seeing Rufflet in raids, but this level of availability wasn't always the case. Rufflet was once an encounter exclusive to GO Battle League, which left many trainers without this little fluffy boy for some time.

For fans of the anime, Rufflet has one major feature and a few cameos. The major feature in Unrest at the Nursery! sees Rufflet come into conflict with a Vullaby as a Pokémon daycare. Beyond this major debut appearance, Rufflet appears briefly in A Shocking Grocery Run!, Mounting an Egg-xhilarating Challenge!, and more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Rufflet:

Black: They crush berries with their talons. They bravely stand up to any opponent, no matter how strong it is.

White: They will challenge anything, even strong opponents, without fear. Their frequent fights help them become stronger.

Sword: If it spies a strong Pokémon, Rufflet can't resist challenging it to a battle. But if Rufflet loses, it starts bawling.