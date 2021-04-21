Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Trubbish Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's release of Shiny Trubbish, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 568, Trubbish is a pure Poison-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Trash Bag Pokémon," this is what Trubbish's Dex entry says:

If a young Pokémon or child breathes in the toxicgas that Trubbish breathes out, it could be a life threatening situation.

Trubbish is the first stage of a two-stage evolutionary like that culminated in Garbodor. Trubbish's name is a portmanteau of two different words meaning garbage: trash and rubbish.

Trubbish has an interesting history in Pokémon GO. It began as a rare spawn that players would be generally happy to see pop up, but became known as the bane of 12 KM Strange Eggs when those were introduced in late 2020. Players would defeat Team GO Rocket leaders to earn 12 KM Eggs, the Eggs that take the most amount of walking to hatch, and would dismay when Trubbish, the most common of the hatches, would be revealed as the Pokémon they earned. Trubbish was later removed from Eggs, but has been generally seen as a welcome encounter again now that its Shiny has been released.

For fans of the anime, Trubbish's first appearance is the rather cre episode Here Comes the Trubbish Squad! where a class of young kids befriend a Trubbish and find out that its odor lessens when it is with humans it trusts. Trubbish goes on to feature prominently in the episodes Lost at the League! and A Trip Down Memory Train! and then goes on to make cameos multiple times in the series and movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Trubbish: