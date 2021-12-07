Pokémon Center Japan Debuts New Galar Friends Merch

New Pokémon TCG merch featuring the Galar Friends, including fan-favorite breakout trainer Marnie, will be released by the Pokémon Center Japan on December 10th. This is part of the promotional run for the new high-class set VMAX Climax which includes a Secret Rare Full Art Trainer card of the Galar Friends.

The products that will be included in this latest Pokémon TCG merch release include:

Galar Friends playmat

Marnie & Gloria deck box

Marnie & Gloria sleeves

Leon sleeves

Raihan sleeves

Nessa and Wooloo sleeves

Bede, Victor, and Hop sleeves

Galar Friends 9-pocket card file

Galar Friends 9-pocket card file refill pages

Eeveelution sleeves (reprint)

Pikachu sleeves (reprint)

This is the second round of products that the Pokémon Center Japan is rolling out as part of December 2021's tie-in products to the new high-class Pokémon TCG set, VMAX Climax. We previously reported on the first wave here. Those products were released just one week ahead of these, on December 3rd. They include:

Deck box featuring Red and Blue (the basis for Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak). Note that Blue is referred to as "Green" in Japan.

Sleeves featuring Red and Blue

Sleeves featuring Acerola

Sleeves featuring Valeria (Gym Leader of Laverre Gym), Dedenne, Sylveon, and more

Sleeves featuring Mimikyu

Rubber playmat set with the following items: Playmat featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more Pokémon TCG storage box featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more Sleeves featuring Gloria and Kubfu Sleeves featuring Victor and Magikarp Deck box featuring Victor and Magikarp

Sleeves featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls

Collection file featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls

Card frame featuring Mew Card frame featuring Eeveelutions

Card frame featuring Pikachu

There is set to be another wave of merch in January 2022 as a tie-in to the release of the next Japanese set, Star Birth.