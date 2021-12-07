Pokémon Center Japan Debuts New Galar Friends Merch
New Pokémon TCG merch featuring the Galar Friends, including fan-favorite breakout trainer Marnie, will be released by the Pokémon Center Japan on December 10th. This is part of the promotional run for the new high-class set VMAX Climax which includes a Secret Rare Full Art Trainer card of the Galar Friends.
The products that will be included in this latest Pokémon TCG merch release include:
- Galar Friends playmat
- Marnie & Gloria deck box
- Marnie & Gloria sleeves
- Leon sleeves
- Raihan sleeves
- Nessa and Wooloo sleeves
- Bede, Victor, and Hop sleeves
- Galar Friends 9-pocket card file
- Galar Friends 9-pocket card file refill pages
- Eeveelution sleeves (reprint)
- Pikachu sleeves (reprint)
This is the second round of products that the Pokémon Center Japan is rolling out as part of December 2021's tie-in products to the new high-class Pokémon TCG set, VMAX Climax. We previously reported on the first wave here. Those products were released just one week ahead of these, on December 3rd. They include:
- Deck box featuring Red and Blue (the basis for Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak). Note that Blue is referred to as "Green" in Japan.
- Sleeves featuring Red and Blue
- Sleeves featuring Acerola
- Sleeves featuring Valeria (Gym Leader of Laverre Gym), Dedenne, Sylveon, and more
- Sleeves featuring Mimikyu
- Rubber playmat set with the following items:
- Playmat featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more
- Pokémon TCG storage box featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more
- Sleeves featuring Gloria and Kubfu
- Sleeves featuring Victor and Magikarp
- Deck box featuring Victor and Magikarp
- Sleeves featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls
- Collection file featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls
- Card frame featuring Mew Card frame featuring Eeveelutions
- Card frame featuring Pikachu
There is set to be another wave of merch in January 2022 as a tie-in to the release of the next Japanese set, Star Birth.