Pokémon Center Japan Debuts New Galar Friends Merch

New Pokémon TCG merch featuring the Galar Friends, including fan-favorite breakout trainer Marnie, will be released by the Pokémon Center Japan on December 10th. This is part of the promotional run for the new high-class set VMAX Climax which includes a Secret Rare Full Art Trainer card of the Galar Friends.

December 2021 merch. Credit: Pokémon TCG
The products that will be included in this latest Pokémon TCG merch release include:

  • Galar Friends playmat
  • Marnie & Gloria deck box
  • Marnie & Gloria sleeves
  • Leon sleeves
  • Raihan sleeves
  • Nessa and Wooloo sleeves
  • Bede, Victor, and Hop sleeves
  • Galar Friends 9-pocket card file
  • Galar Friends 9-pocket card file refill pages
  • Eeveelution sleeves (reprint)
  • Pikachu sleeves (reprint)
December 2021 merch. Credit: Pokémon TCG
This is the second round of products that the Pokémon Center Japan is rolling out as part of December 2021's tie-in products to the new high-class Pokémon TCG set, VMAX Climax. We previously reported on the first wave here. Those products were released just one week ahead of these, on December 3rd. They include:

  • Deck box featuring Red and Blue (the basis for Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak). Note that Blue is referred to as "Green" in Japan.
  • Sleeves featuring Red and Blue
  • Sleeves featuring Acerola
  • Sleeves featuring Valeria (Gym Leader of Laverre Gym), Dedenne, Sylveon, and more
  • Sleeves featuring Mimikyu
  • Rubber playmat set with the following items:
    • Playmat featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more
    • Pokémon TCG storage box featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more
    • Sleeves featuring Gloria and Kubfu
    • Sleeves featuring Victor and Magikarp
    • Deck box featuring Victor and Magikarp
  • Sleeves featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls
  • Collection file featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls
  • Card frame featuring Mew Card frame featuring Eeveelutions
  • Card frame featuring Pikachu

There is set to be another wave of merch in January 2022 as a tie-in to the release of the next Japanese set, Star Birth.

