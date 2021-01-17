Pokémon Fire Red Sealed 9.4-Grade Copy On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, a renowned auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals in comics, cards, collectibles, and games, has put a rare, sealed 9.4-grade "Player's Choice" edition of Pokémon Fire Red Version up on the auction block. The companion game to Pokémon Leaf Green Version, another game being auctioned until tomorrow, this game will be able to be bid on up until Sunday, January 17th, at 1:50 PM Eastern Time, or 12:50 PM Central Time.

Unlike the first run of this game, the "Player's Choice" edition of Fire Red does not flaunt the addition of a wireless Game Boy Advance adapter for the sake of link trades or battles. However, this game is simply so iconic that most collectors will not be giving a second thought to that fact, erring towards the notion that this is an iconic remake of a classic, first-generation Pokémon game.

In Pokémon Fire Red Version, much like in Pokémon Red, players take the role of the protagonist trainer on a journey to catch every species of Pokémon that exist. In the case of the period this game was most popular, there are 386 creatures spread across the Ruby, Sapphire, Fire Red, Leaf Green, and Emerald versions. It was not until Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Versions that more pocket monsters were added, bringing the total roster at that time up to 493 total Pokémon.

Nowadays, there are 898 monsters across all games, but the point stands that this game and Leaf Green Version were part of the beginning of integration into the larger system that is known as Pokémon HOME. In one particularly feel-good moment, we previously covered one story of a devoted player and her journey of bringing her beloved Charizard companion across games all the way to Pokémon Sword and Shield.

You can have a story like that as well, with the proper equipment, of course!

If you want a crack at obtaining this rare beauty of a Pokémon game, again, you have until January 17th at 12:50 PM Central Time to do so. You can view the auction here. Don't let this opportunity slip past you!