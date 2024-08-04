Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: adventure week, pokemon, Shared Skies

Pokémon GO Announces Full August 2024 Event Slate

With Pokémon GO Fest 2024 complete, Niantic offers up a slate of returning Legendary and Mega Pokémon to raids in August 2024.

Article Summary Tier Five Raids in August 2024 feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, Xerneas, and Shadow Suicune.

Mega Raids spotlight Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kangaskhan, and Mega Salamence throughout August.

Events include Adventure Week, Shadow Lugia Raid Weekend, and Popplio Community Day.

Spotlight Hours highlight Drillbur, Lileep, Mankey, and Magnemite/Alolan Diglett with useful bonuses.

Niantic has revealed the full slate of events, Raids, Raid Hours, and Spotlight Hours coming to Pokémon GO in August 2024. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, while Mega Raids will see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Meanwhile, events begin with Adventure Week 2024, now live, and culminate in the mysterious Triumph Together event, which will be the climax of the Season of Shared Skies. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in August 2024:

August 3 – August 12: Moltres (can be Shiny)

Moltres (can be Shiny) August 12 – August 21: Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny) August 21 – September 3: Xerneas (can be Shiny)

Xerneas (can be Shiny) Weekends in August: Shadow Suicune

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 7: Moltres (can be Shiny)

Moltres (can be Shiny) Wednesday, August 14: Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny) Wednesday, August 21: Xerneas (can be Shiny)

Xerneas (can be Shiny) Wednesday, August 28: Xerneas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2024:

August 3 – August 12: Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny)

Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny) August 12 – August 21: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny) August 21 – September 3: Mega Salamence (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2024:

August 2 – 12, 2024: Adventure Week 2024

Adventure Week 2024 August 2 – 12, 2024: Adventure Week: Taken Over

Adventure Week: Taken Over August 10 – 11, 2024: Shadow Lugia Raid Weekened

Shadow Lugia Raid Weekened August 16 – 17, 2024: World Championships & GO Battle Week

World Championships & GO Battle Week August 18, 2024: Community Day Classic: TBA

Community Day Classic: TBA August 23 – 30, 2024: Triumph Together

Triumph Together August 31, 2024: Popplio Community Day

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2024:

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 : Drillbur with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Drillbur with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 13, 2024 : Lileep with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Lileep with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 20, 2024 : Mankey with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Mankey with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 27, 2024: Magnemite and Alolan Diglett with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st, 2024 until September 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Growlithe, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Axew, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, will be Shiny-capable as of Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

