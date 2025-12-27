Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: genesect, pokemon, Precious Paths

Pokémon GO Announces January 2026 Events With Genesect

Pokémon GO has announced its January 2026 content including Chill Drive Genesect, Burn Drive Genesect, and more in Five-Star Raids.

Pokémon GO has announced its content for January 2026, including the return of two of Genesect's Drives. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in January 2026:

January 1 – 5: Blacephalon (can be Shiny)

Blacephalon (can be Shiny) January 5 – 16: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny), Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny), Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) January 16 – 25: Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny) January 26 – February 4: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Cresselia (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this January 2026:

January 5 – 16: Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny)

Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny) January 16 – 25: Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny)

Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny) January 26 – February 4: Mega Ampharos (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in January 2026 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

December 29 – January 4: Omanyte (can be Shiny)

Omanyte (can be Shiny) January 5 – 11: Drampa (can be Shiny)

Drampa (can be Shiny) January 12 – 18: Caterpie (can be Shiny)

Caterpie (can be Shiny) January 19 – 25: Beldum (can be Shiny)

Beldum (can be Shiny) January 26 – February 1: Roggenrola (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2026:

December 31 – January 4: New Year's 2026

New Year's 2026 January 4: Piplup Community Day Classic

Piplup Community Day Classic January 6 – 11: Pinch Perfect

Pinch Perfect January 10: Kyurem Fusion Raid Day

Kyurem Fusion Raid Day January 13 – 18: High Zaptitude

High Zaptitude January 18: Grookey Community Day

Grookey Community Day January 20 – 25: Precious Pals

Precious Pals January 23 – 24: Precious Pals: Taken Over

Precious Pals: Taken Over January 24: Shadow Raid Day

Shadow Raid Day January 27 – February 1: Into the Depths

Into the Depths January 31 – February 1: Dynamax Weekend

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in January 2026:

Tuesday, January 6: Barboach with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Barboach with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, January 13: Mareep with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Mareep with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, January 20: Hatenna with double transfer candy, can be Shiny

Hatenna with double transfer candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, January 27: Foongus with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2026 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, January 7: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny), Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny), Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, January 14: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny), Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny), Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, January 21: Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Thundurus (can be Shiny) Wednesday, January 28: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Precious Paths season:

Galarian Mr. Mime (can be Shiny)

Lapras (can be Shiny)

Snorlax (can be Shiny)

Sinistea (can be Shiny)

Honedge

Dreepy

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

