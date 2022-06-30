Pokémon GO Announces July 2022 Content With Lickitung Breakthroughs

Niantic has announced the new content coming to Pokémon GO in July 2022. Let's get into the details.

The Research Breakthrough encounter may just sparkle gold for you next month. Starting July 1st at 1 PM Pacific, you can encounter Lickitung as the weekly Research Breakthrough. It may be a far cry from the Legendary Breakthroughs of the past, but Lickitung is certainly rare.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in July 2022:

Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Ledyba Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon

Ledyba Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Machop Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Machop Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Staryu Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Staryu Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Meditite Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Events happening in July 2022 include:

Wednesday, July 6th – Tuesday, July 12th: Pokémon GO Anniversary Event. This event will focus on Charizard, debuting Party Hat Charizard and Cake Costume Pikachu. The event will culminate with a wave of Team GO Rocket content including the debut of Shadow Latios and a new Giovanni Research.

Pokémon GO Anniversary Event. This event will focus on Charizard, debuting Party Hat Charizard and Cake Costume Pikachu. Sunday, July 17th: Starly Community Day, featuring the debut of Shiny Starly.

Starly Community Day, featuring the debut of Shiny Starly. Wednesday, July 27th – Tuesday, August 2nd: A mysterious event will introduce new Pokémon debuts a "new adventures."

That seems light for a month of events, especially in the summer. I'm sure Ultra Unlock will change that.

Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2022:

July 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM: Articuno

Articuno July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM: Zapdos

Zapdos July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Moltres

Moltres July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Dialga

The Raid Hours for the month of July are:

July 6th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Articuno

Articuno July 13th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zapdos

Zapdos July 20th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Moltres

Moltres July 27th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Dialga

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2022:

July 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard X July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Pidgeot

Mega Pidgeot July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Gengar