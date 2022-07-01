Pokémon GO Announces Kanto-Themed Mega Raids For July 2022

Niantic has announced that they will be doing weekly Mega Raid rotations all through July 2022 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what species will be featured in the now easier-to-complete Tier Four Mega Raids.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2022:

July 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard X July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Pidgeot

Mega Pidgeot July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Gengar

I find this rotation to be such a bummer. Niantic made a huge point of reinventing Mega Raids in April and May 2022 only to, what, offer a week's worth of new content? We haven't seen any Mega Legendary Raids since the brief Latias and Latios feature. We haven't seen a single new species get a Mega Evolution since Kangaskhan. It is as if Niantic finally fixed the most broken feature in the game, created massive hype for it, and then just said "Eh, never mind." We finally want to do Mega Raids, Niantic. What are you doing?

Thankfully, we will at least have Tier Fives to get after.

Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2022:

July 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM: Articuno

Articuno July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM: Zapdos

Zapdos July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Moltres

Moltres July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Dialga

The Raid Hours for the month of July are:

July 6th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Articuno

Articuno July 13th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zapdos

Zapdos July 20th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Moltres

Moltres July 27th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Dialga

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Pokémon GO news.