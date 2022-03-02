Pokémon GO Announces Legendary Raids For March 2022 With A Big Hint

With all of the excitement regarding yesterday's reveal of the Alolan region as the Season of Alola begins in Pokémon GO, I feel as if it got overlooked that a new Shiny Legendary Pokémon was announced for later this month. While we're still reveling in that Generation Seven excitement, let's take a look at what's to come in the month ahead so we can prepare to raid hard when this Shiny Legendary drops, as it will just be around for one week. Let's get into the details.

Niantic has announced about 75% of their March 2022 Tier Five raid plans so far. Here is everything that we can currently confirm for Pokémon GO's upcoming Legendary raids:

Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 10 AM: Tapu Koko, currently live in raids.

Tapu Koko, currently live in raids. Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Therian Forme Tornadus will return with the debut of its Shiny form.

Therian Forme Tornadus will return with the debut of its Shiny form. Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at 10 AM: ???

What I'm noticing here is a potential pattern with the length of these raids stays. I have previously theorized we'd either see another Tapu debut (Tapu Fini, Lele, or Bulu) in raids after Therian Forme Tornadus or perhaps another Therian Forme Shiny reveal. However, I'm now leaning extremely far toward it being another Tapu. Look at how long Tapu Koko is in raids: two weeks. Then, Therian Forme Tornadus is here for one week. Then, the next raid rotation? It lasts for two weeks. It's looking like we're entering into a pattern of two weeks Tapu, one-week Therian form with a Shiny release, two weeks Tapu, one-week Therian.

There will also be Raid Hours for all Wednesdays in March 2022. Here is the breakdown of each Pokémon GO Raid Hour feature:

March 2nd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM : Tapu Koko

: Tapu Koko March 9th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM : Tapu Koko

: Tapu Koko March 16th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM : Therian Forme Tornadus

: Therian Forme Tornadus March 23rd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: ???