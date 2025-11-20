Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go community day, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Announces Line-Up For December 2025 Community Day

It's that time again. Pokémon GO has announced the line-up and event bonuses for the annual December 2025 Recap Community Day event.

Article Summary Pokémon GO December 2025 Community Day recap event runs December 6-7, 2:00–5:00 p.m. local time each day

Featured Pokémon include Karrablast, Shelmet, Vanillite, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Pawmi, Jangmo-o, Rookidee, and more

Enjoy enhanced Shiny rates, exclusive moves, and limited-time Evolution requirements during the event

Benefit from bonuses: 2× XP, Stardust, Candy, reduced Egg hatching distance, and extra Special Trades

Every December, Pokémon GO celebrates a year of Community Days with a two-day Community Day event that recaps a year of featured species and attacks. With this year's recap Community Day now less than a month away, let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for December 2025 Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

: Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon : Different species will be available on each day, Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. As with all recap Community Days, these Pokémon will be available with their Community Day Shiny boost during event hours. Outside of these times, the featured Pokémon will feature as wild spawns from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time on either Saturday or Sunday. Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Karrablast, Shelmet, Vanillite, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Pawmi. All can be Shiny. Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Solosis, Pikipek, Jangmo-o, Rookidee, Quaxly, Flabébé. All can be Shiny. Regarding Flabébé, its forms will remain regional, following these patterns: Red Flower Flabébé in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé in the Americas White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé can spawn in any region but are rare. Special Feature: For the last ten minutes of each hour between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time on both days, these Pokémon from Community Day Classic events will spawn: Machop, Eevee, Totodile, and Ralts. All can be Shiny.

: Different species will be available on each day, Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. As with all recap Community Days, these Pokémon will be available with their Community Day Shiny boost during event hours. Outside of these times, the featured Pokémon will feature as wild spawns from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time on either Saturday or Sunday. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $4.99 Special Research will be available in the shop. It will feature: Encounters with Pokémon featured in previous Community Days and Community Day Classics in 2025 One Elite Charged TM One Elite Fast TM One Rocket Radar And more. Niantic notes: "Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal. Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already."

: A $4.99 Special Research will be available in the shop. It will feature: Event bonuses : The special featured attacks from preivous Community Days will be available. Evolution Bonuses: Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Espeon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy. Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Umbreon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy. Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Sylveon after earning seven hearts with Eevee as your buddy. Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Floette into Florges after earning seven hearts with Floette as your buddy. Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Pawmo into Pawmot after exploring 1 km with Pawmo as your buddy. Niantic notes: These Evolution requirements will return to the usual requirements on December 7, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time. Prior progress made on the usual requirements will reset when the event begins. 2× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour. This bonus will be active from Saturday, December 6, at 9:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 7, at 9:00 p.m. local time. One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of three per day. This bonus will be active from Saturday, December 6, at 9:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 7, at 9:00 p.m. local time. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. This bonus will be active from Saturday, December 6, at 9:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 7, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!