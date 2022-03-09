PUBG Mobile Launches New Crossover Event With Warframe

Krafton Inc., Tencent Games, and Digital Extremes have come together for a new PUBG Mobile crossover event with Warframe. These two franchises will collide with each other starting tomorrow, March 10th, and running for over a month as the Erangel map will serve as the setting for this unique event. During this time, players will be able to earn Warframe-themed skins and other exclusive items. How do you go about snagging these exclusives? You need to participate in, and complete, special missions and events that will be designated within the game. They didn't give out too much info beyond that or showed off any of the gear you'll be able to snag, saving all that for in-game reveals. You can read a little bit more about the event below as it will go live tomorrow morning to play.

From March 10th until April 19th players will be able to earn Warframe -themed skins and items by completing special missions and events, with more content to be announced in the near future. Warframe , developed and published by Digital Extremes, features the Tenno, a ninja-like race of ancient warriors awakened out of cryostasis to defeat four factions of relentless evils sweeping the solar system. As masters of the fabled Warframe armour, only the Tenno are equipped with the power, abilities, and weapons to overcome such towering and intergalactic forces. Players can familiarise themselves with Tenno's talents by joining a special preview event from March 10th to March 23rd, which features a series of challenges to complete in order to obtain a skin. Players can also look forward to obtaining exclusive skins as well as an additional event, both of which will be revealed soon as part of the Version 1.9 Update.