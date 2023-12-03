Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hisuian Samurott, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Pokémon GO Announces Raid Content For December 2023

While there are no new Legendary Raids or Mega Raids this December in Pokémon GO, Niantic treats players to two Hisuian Raid Days.

Article Summary December 2023 in Pokémon GO features Hisuian Raid Days and shiny legendaries.

Unova Dragon Pokémon Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem are taking over Tier Five raids.

Mega Raids include Mega Scizor, Mega Altaria, Mega Abomasnow, and Mega Glalie.

Special Raid Events include Hisuian Samurott on Dec 3 and Wyrdeer on Dec 23.

Today's Hisuian Samurott Raid Day is just the first of the brand new slate of content coming to Raids this December in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what's to come.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Kyurem (can be Shiny)

We begin with the Unova Dragons. This seems to be a somewhat steady December feature, which has me thinking. Should we expect Black Kyurem and White Kyurem to be released the following December? And when that happens, will it come with a special fusion mechanic or will it be a separate Raid boss like Origin Forme Giratina and Altered Forme Giratina?

December 23rd – January 1st: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Regigigas (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Zapdos (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature

We're a little close to Regigigas' Shadow Legendary feature for this to be that interesting to me, but hey. Can't win 'em all.

The Raid Hours for the month of December 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 : Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 13th, 2023 : Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 : Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 27th, 2023: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Mega Scizor (can be Shiny)

Mega Scizor (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Mega Altaria (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)

Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Mega Glalie (can be Shiny)

There are no new Mega Raids this month. We do have special Raid events, though.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

Today, December 3rd, 2023: Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day

Two Raid Days in one month? Well, well, well! Sounds festive to me.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

