Pokémon GO Announces Spotlight Hours For January 2022

Pokémon GO has announced the basics of its January 2022 content. This includes raids that will feature a rotating selection of Legendaries and Mythicals, the release of Mega Aerodactyl, and the upcoming Spotlight Hours. Let's take a look at what the four Spotlight Hours will be in Pokémon GO in January 2022.

Here are the January 2022 Spotlight Hour features in Pokémon GO:

January 4th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Solosis Spotlight Hour with double Transfer Candy. No Shiny available.

January 11th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Diglett Spotlight Hour with double Catch Stardust. Shiny available.

January 18th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Plusle Spotlight Hour with double Catch Candy. Shiny available.

January 25th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Minun Spotlight Hour with double Transfer Candy.

A little weird to have the double Transfer Candy bonus but no XP bonus this month, but hey! Overall, with three of the four Pokémon able to be encountered in their Shiny forms, I think that this is overall a strong offering. Personally, I do need another Shiny Diglett for my Living Dex in order to evolve a Shiny Dugtrio. Also, Solosis isn't a bad feature at all, even with no Shiny available. Pokémon GO rarely features Solosis in events, so I can see this being one that many Trainers will want to go after.

In addition, January 2022 will also feature the following content in Pokémon GO:

Research Breakthrough: Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) will feature Onix as the encounter and Steelix Mega Energy.

Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) will feature Onix as the encounter and Steelix Mega Energy. Weekly 1 PokéCoin Bundles: Niantic writes, "Every Monday in January, a one-time-purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items will be available in the shop for 1 PokéCoin."

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the upcoming events in Pokémon GO. The first major event of January 2022, the New Year's 2022 Event, will begin this week. Stay tuned for a full breakdown of details.