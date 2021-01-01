Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research

Don't miss your chance to get a guaranteed Shiny Celebi in Pokémon GO! Niantic has announced the final date that trainers will be allowed to begin the "Distracted By Something Shiny" Special Research in Pokémon GO. Here are the details.

After confirming with Niantic, popular Pokémon website Serebii has informed trainers that the Shiny Celebi research will be leaving Pokémon GO along with Jessie and James on February 28th, 2021. According to this announcement, trainers who have begun the research but haven't completed it will be fine, but those who have not yet begun will miss out on this incredible chance to catch this sparkling, pink Celebi.

In order to claim the Distracted By Something Shiny Special Research, all one has to do is open up their app. Personally, I wouldn't take any risks. I'd go ahead and work on completing it now and get it done well before the above end date. The tasks are quite easy and the reward of a guaranteed Shiny Celebi in potentially the best Research Reward of all time… at least until Niantic drops Shiny Mew in February.

In any case, here is the full questline of the Distracted By Something Shiny Special Research in Pokémon GO to help trainers get that Shiny Celebi encounter before it disappears into the night.

Page One of Four

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon: Nuzleaf

Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokémon: Cottonee

Reward: Diglett (Shiny capable), 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Tw0 of Four

Play with your buddy 10 times: 1 Poffin

Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokémon: Combee

Give your buddy 10 treats: Cherubi

Reward: Pinsir (Shiny capable), 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Three of Four

Defeat Jessie or James 4 times: 5 Max Revives

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws: Hoothoot

Hatch 3 Eggs: Whimsicott

Reward: Vibrava Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP Page

Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 500 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Oddish (Shiny capable)

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Foongus

Reward: Shiny Celebi (guaranteed), 500 Stardust, 1000 XP