Pokémon GO Announces The New Along The Routes Event

Shiny Hisuian Sneasel and a new character named Mateo arrive in Pokémon GO for next week's new Gift-themed Along the Routes event.

Article Summary Pokémon GO's 'Along the Routes' event starts December 5 with new features.

Shiny Hisuian Sneasel makes its debut in Eggs, Timed Research, and more.

Meet Mateo and engage in Gift Exchange at Routes' end points in-game.

Enjoy bonuses like 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance and increased XP during the event.

The first major extended event of Pokémon GO's new Timeless Travels season is here. Let's take a look at what the new Along the Routes event brings to the game.

Here's what's happening for the Along the Routes event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Shiny Hisuian Sneasel debuts in 7KM Gift Eggs, Timed Research, and Field Research encounters.

Shiny Hisuian Sneasel debuts in 7KM Gift Eggs, Timed Research, and Field Research encounters. Wild Spawns: Slugma (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Lillipup (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Emolga, Wooloo, and Pawmi.

Slugma (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Lillipup (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Emolga, Wooloo, and Pawmi. 7 KM Gift Eggs : Hisuian Growlithe, Togepi, Hisuian Sneasel, Sneasel, Bonsly, and Espurr. All can be Shiny.

: Hisuian Growlithe, Togepi, Hisuian Sneasel, Sneasel, Bonsly, and Espurr. All can be Shiny. Special Research: A new Special Research titled A Route to New Friendships begins, featuring the new character Mateo.

A new Special Research titled A Route to New Friendships begins, featuring the new character Mateo. New Routes feature: Niantic introduces the new character Mateo, who will be involved in a Routes feature called Gift Exchange. Niantic writes: "Mateo, a researcher who loves to travel, is on his way to Pokémon GO! He enjoys collecting and exchanging Postcards and Gifts from all over the world. He's excited to meet you at the end of your journey on a Route. "As you near the end point of a Route, Mateo may be waiting for you with some Gifts he has collected! "Talk to Mateo to begin a Gift Exchange. "Choose which of Mateo's Gifts to exchange from the Route endpoint, the Route start point, or a nearby PokéStop. "Add a sticker if you like and select Exchange. "Get ready to receive your new memento from another Trainer! Don't forget to add new Postcards to your Postcard Book to expand your Postcard collection and catch different forms of Vivillion."

Niantic introduces the new character Mateo, who will be involved in a Routes feature called Gift Exchange. Niantic writes: Timed Research: Timed Research focusing on Gifts and exploration will award encounters with Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Wooloo, and Pawmi. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), and Wooloo.

Timed Research focusing on Gifts and exploration will award encounters with Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Wooloo, and Pawmi. Event bonus: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. 3× XP for spinning PokéStops. 5× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time. 2× Stardust from opening Gifts. Pokéstop Showcases for Sneasel and Hisuian Sneasel



