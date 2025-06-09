Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Pokémon GO Announces The New Delightful Days Season

The new season of Pokémon GO gets a name: Delightful Days. Here is the new slate of content coming to the game in the season's first month.

Article Summary Pokémon GO welcomes the Delightful Days season with new events and Legendary raids in June 2025.

Five-Star Raids feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, Cobalion, and Shadow Regice—Shiny forms possible.

Monthly Max Battles, Mega Raids, Spotlight Hours, and Research Breakthroughs offer unique Pokémon.

Special events include Community Day, Pokémon GO Fest Global, and featured bonuses every week in June.

Pokémon GO has now announced a new season of gameplay titled Delightful Days. This season will take us through June, July, and August with the mega-event Pokémon GO Fest 2025 as the centerpiece. Let's get into the details for the content coming to us in June 2025.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in June 2025:

June 3 – 5: Tapu Bulu with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Tapu Bulu with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny) June 5 – 14: Groudon (can be Shiny)

Groudon (can be Shiny) June 14 – 23: Kyogre (can be Shiny)

Kyogre (can be Shiny) June 23 – July 5: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Weekends in June: Shadow Regice (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in June 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

June 2 – 9: Chansey (can be Shiny)

Chansey (can be Shiny) June 9 – 15: Machop (can be Shiny)

Machop (can be Shiny) June 16 – 22: Hatenna

Hatenna June 23 – 29: Caterpie (can be Shiny)

Caterpie (can be Shiny) June 30 – July 6: Shuckle (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this June 2025:

June 3 – 5: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Mega Altaria (can be Shiny) June 5 – 14: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)

Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny) June 14 – 23: Mega Manectric (can be Shiny)

Mega Manectric (can be Shiny) June 23 – 30: Mega Beedrill (can be Shiny)

Mega Beedrill (can be Shiny) June 30 – July 8: Mega Aggron (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in June 2025:

May 30 – June 3, 2025: Serene Retreat

Serene Retreat June 7 – 11, 2025: Instrumental Wonders

Instrumental Wonders June 14 – 18, 2025: Phantom Ruins

Phantom Ruins June 20 – 22, 2025: TBA

TBA June 21, 2025: June Community Day – Jangmo-o

June Community Day – Jangmo-o June 23 – 27, 2025: Ancients Recovered

Ancients Recovered June 28 – 29, 2025: Pokémon GO Fest: Global 2025

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in June 2025:

Tuesday, June 3: Spritzee with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Spritzee with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, June 10: Magnemite with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Magnemite with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, June 17: Solosis with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Solosis with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, June 24: Growlithe with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 4: Tapu Bulu with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Tapu Bulu with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 11: Groudon (can be Shiny)

Groudon (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 18: Kyogre (can be Shiny)

Kyogre (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 2: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 3, 2025 until September 2, 2025:

Aerodactyl, can be Shiny

Galarian Corsola, can be Shiny

Frigibax, can be Shiny

Gible, can be Shiny

Charcadet, can be Shiny

Sinistea

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

