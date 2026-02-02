A massive and varied slate of Legendaries return to Pokémon GO raids this month as Niantic gear up for a major global Kalos event.
Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Road to Kalos
Pokémon GO Announces Valentine's Day 2026 Details
With Valentine's Day 2026 just around the corner, let's take a look at what special bonuses Pokémon GO has planned for the occasion.
Article Summary
- Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 runs February 10–15, spotlighting Nidoran Male and Female in wild spawns.
- No new Pokémon or Shinies debut, but Shiny Nidoran and Cherubi chances are boosted in spawns and hatches.
- Event bonuses include double XP for catching, extra Stardust from Gifts, and a Global Challenge for Spinda.
- Special raids feature Gardevoir and Gallade, plus new Heart Trim Furfrou and exclusive Charged Attack unlocks.
Pokémon GO is brining the love with a Nidoran-themed Valentine's Day event this year. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening for the Valentine's Day 2026 event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Tuesday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- New Pokémon: No new species will be released during this event.
- Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during this event.
- Wild Spawns: Nidoran Male (can be Shiny), Nidoran Female (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Audino (can be Shiny). Luvdisc isn't listed, but it would be a very odd Valentine's Day event indeed if Luvdisc didn't feature prominently. I have to assume Luvdisc has been filed under "and more" for this announcement.
- Event bonuses:
- 2× XP for catching Pokémon.
- 2× Stardust from opening Gifts.
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Nidoran Male and Shiny Nidoran Female.
- Increased chance to hatch Shiny Nidoran Male, Shiny Nidoran Female, and Shiny Cherubi.
- Global Challenge: Unlike previous Valentine's Day events, they're making us work for the Heart-Pattern Spinda this time. Trainers will participate in a Global Challenge to unlock these three extra bonuses:
- Free Timed Research awarding encounters with Spinda with a heart pattern.
- Successfully catching a Pokémon with a Curveball Throw will award 750 XP.
- Gifts may include Rare Candy.
- Heart Trim Furfrou availability. Niantic writes:
- "For the duration of the event, you'll be able to change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou! Follow these steps to change Furfrou's trim.
- Find Furfrou in your Pokémon Storage, tap it to check its summary, and then tap the Change Form button to bring up a menu that lists the available trims.
- Select your preferred trim. Changing your Furfrou from one trim to any other trim will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust."
- "For the duration of the event, you'll be able to change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou! Follow these steps to change Furfrou's trim.
- Featured Attack: Evolve Kirlia (Ralts's Evolution) during the event to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise. Gardevoir and Gallade encountered after three-star raids will know the Charged Attack Synchronoise.
- Field Research: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon.
- Eggs:
- 7 KM Eggs: Nidoran Male (can be Shiny), Nidoran Female (can be Shiny), Cleffa (can be Shiny), Igglybuff (can be Shiny), Cherubi (can be Shiny), and Happiny (can be Shiny).
- Raids:
- Three-Star Raids: Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Gallade (can be Shiny)
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!