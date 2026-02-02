Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO Announces Valentine's Day 2026 Details

With Valentine's Day 2026 just around the corner, let's take a look at what special bonuses Pokémon GO has planned for the occasion.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 runs February 10–15, spotlighting Nidoran Male and Female in wild spawns.

No new Pokémon or Shinies debut, but Shiny Nidoran and Cherubi chances are boosted in spawns and hatches.

Event bonuses include double XP for catching, extra Stardust from Gifts, and a Global Challenge for Spinda.

Special raids feature Gardevoir and Gallade, plus new Heart Trim Furfrou and exclusive Charged Attack unlocks.

Pokémon GO is brining the love with a Nidoran-themed Valentine's Day event this year. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Valentine's Day 2026 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new species will be released during this event.

No new species will be released during this event. Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during this event.

No new Shinies will be released during this event. Wild Spawns: Nidoran Male (can be Shiny), Nidoran Female (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Audino (can be Shiny). Luvdisc isn't listed, but it would be a very odd Valentine's Day event indeed if Luvdisc didn't feature prominently. I have to assume Luvdisc has been filed under "and more" for this announcement.

Nidoran Male (can be Shiny), Nidoran Female (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Audino (can be Shiny). Luvdisc isn't listed, but it would be a very odd Valentine's Day event indeed if Luvdisc didn't feature prominently. I have to assume Luvdisc has been filed under "and more" for this announcement. Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× Stardust from opening Gifts. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Nidoran Male and Shiny Nidoran Female. Increased chance to hatch Shiny Nidoran Male, Shiny Nidoran Female, and Shiny Cherubi. Global Challenge: Unlike previous Valentine's Day events, they're making us work for the Heart-Pattern Spinda this time. Trainers will participate in a Global Challenge to unlock these three extra bonuses: Free Timed Research awarding encounters with Spinda with a heart pattern. Successfully catching a Pokémon with a Curveball Throw will award 750 XP. Gifts may include Rare Candy. Heart Trim Furfrou availability. Niantic writes: "For the duration of the event, you'll be able to change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou! Follow these steps to change Furfrou's trim. Find Furfrou in your Pokémon Storage, tap it to check its summary, and then tap the Change Form button to bring up a menu that lists the available trims. Select your preferred trim. Changing your Furfrou from one trim to any other trim will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust." Featured Attack: Evolve Kirlia (Ralts's Evolution) during the event to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise. Gardevoir and Gallade encountered after three-star raids will know the Charged Attack Synchronoise. Field Research: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Nidoran Male (can be Shiny), Nidoran Female (can be Shiny), Cleffa (can be Shiny), Igglybuff (can be Shiny), Cherubi (can be Shiny), and Happiny (can be Shiny).

Raids: Three-Star Raids: Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Gallade (can be Shiny)



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!