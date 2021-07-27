Pokémon GO August 2021 Breakthrough & Spotlights Announced

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's content for August 2021. This time, though, they're keeping some information close to the chest. Let's take a look at what we know so far and what we can glean from what information was left out.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, the following was announced for August 2021:

From Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), you'll encounter Chimecho in Research Breakthrough encounters. Double XP for Research Breakthroughs will also continue throughout this month as part of the Season of Discovery!

Chimecho was made Shiny-capable starting at GO Fest 2021. I personally believe that, if Chimecho is given the rare spawn Shiny rate that Lapras, Scyther, Sneasel, Feebas, and a few other species have, this will be a fair breakthrough. If not, yikes!

Niantic went on to announce a partial list of the month's Spotlight Hours:

In the month of August, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each will spotlight a different Pokémon and special bonus! Tuesday, August 3, 2021: Magnemite will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 10, 2021: East Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 17, 2021: West Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 24, 2021: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, August 31, 2021: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

If I remember correctly, the last time we saw mystery Spotlight Hours like that was when costumed Pikachu was featured. Could this be another costumed species? There was, after all, datamined information that showed Lapras with a bow.

Finally, Niantic announced that there will be a one-PokéCoin bundle in the shop every Monday in August featuring a Remote Raid Pass and other items.