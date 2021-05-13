Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 Part 2: Retro Cup Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is winding down in Pokémon GO and currently features one final run of league-specific gameplay before opening up all leagues next week. Right now, Retro Cup, which features the Great League CP limit of 1,500 but bans Fairy-, Steel-, and Dark-types is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Retro Cup battles during this second half of GO Battle League Season Seven.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Master League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Froslass: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Hypno: Confusion, Shadow Ball, Thunder Punch Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Chansey (powered up with Candy XL): Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Snowy Forme Castform: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Drifblim: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Lickilicky: Lick, Body Slam, Shadow Ball Jellicent: Hex, Ice Beam, Shadow Ball Whiscash: Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Blizzard Pachirisu (powered up with Candy XL): Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thundrbolt Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Draco Meteor Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash

This might be a strange cup for Pokémon GO, but it is quite fun to see species like Pachirisu make the list because of the specific types being banned for the cup. My personal hope is to see Little Cup, which was quite strange and fun, brought back in GO Battle League Season Eight.