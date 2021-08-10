Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Master Classic Meta August 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is nearing its end in Pokémon GO. This time around, this season offered brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has now switched over to Master League, which has no CP limit. Also available is Master League Classic, which creates a different dynamic by barring Pokémon powered up with Candy XL from entering. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Master League Classic bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Classic are:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earth Power Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Aria Forme Meloetta: Confusion, Psyshock, Dazzling Gleam Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Ice Beam Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat

This is a fairly significant change from the last time we saw Master League Classic in Pokémon GO, which was fairly recent. GO Fest 2021 happened in between the Master League Classic features, and the Mythical release of the event, Meloetta, has already made an appearance on this list. Best of luck to everyone getting out there!