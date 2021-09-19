Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra Remix Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine has begun in Pokémon GO. After a cycle of Great League and Great League Remix, Niantic's PVP platform has switched over to their Ultra League offerings. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

Jolteon in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

  1. Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  2. Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  3. Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
  4. Defense Forme Deoxys powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide
  5. Cofagrigus powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic
  6. Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch
  7. Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
  8. Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Pulse, Shadow Ball
  9. Scrafty powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
  10. Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  12. Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  13. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  14. Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  15. Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake
  16. Armored Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike, Dynamic Punch
  17. Primeape powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Night Slash, Close Combat
  18. Drifblim powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball
  19. Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake
  20. Escavalier: Counter, Megahorn, Drill Run

Species that have fallen off of the Top 20 Ultra League Remix species in Pokémon GO are:

  • Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
  • Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  • Shadow Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
  • Alolan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam
  • Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power

