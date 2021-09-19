Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra Remix Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine has begun in Pokémon GO. After a cycle of Great League and Great League Remix, Niantic's PVP platform has switched over to their Ultra League offerings. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Defense Forme Deoxys powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide Cofagrigus powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Pulse, Shadow Ball Scrafty powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Armored Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike, Dynamic Punch Primeape powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Night Slash, Close Combat Drifblim powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake Escavalier: Counter, Megahorn, Drill Run

Species that have fallen off of the Top 20 Ultra League Remix species in Pokémon GO are:

Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake

Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball

Shadow Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake

Alolan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam

Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power