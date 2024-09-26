Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Zacian

Pokémon GO Delivers Zacian Event: Legendary Heroes

The Fairy-themed Legendary Heroes event brings Zacian back to Raids in Pokémon GO, and this time with its Shiny form unlocked.

Niantic has announced the full details for the upcoming Zacian-themed Legendary Heroes event. The event's best feature may have nothing to do with Zacian at all, though. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, September 26, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, September 26, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: Zacian will be available to encounter in its Shiny form for the first time, exclusively in Tier Five Raids.

Zacian will be available to encounter in its Shiny form for the first time, exclusively in Tier Five Raids. Wild Spawns: Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Koffing (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and Skwovet (can be Shiny).

Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Koffing (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Special Trades will require 50% less Stardust. Koffing will be able to evolve into Galarian Weezing for the first time ever. This is notable indeed, because this means that Shiny Shadow Galarian Weezing will be available to obtain for the first time, but only if you were lucky enough to catch a Shiny Shadow Koffing. Collection Challenge rewarding XP and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases with event-themed Pokémon

Raids: Tier One: Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Darumaka, Goomy, Jangmo-o. All can be Shiny. Tier Three: Turtonator and Drampa. Both can be Shiny. Tier Five: Zacian, available in its Shiny form for the first time. Mega Raids: Mega Gardevoir, which can also be Shiny.

Field Research: Tasks will earn encounters with Galarian Slowpoke as well as items such as Rare Candy and Stardust.

Tasks will earn encounters with Galarian Slowpoke as well as items such as Rare Candy and Stardust. Timed Research: Trainers will be able to choose from a branching Timed Research featuring a Sword path and Shield path. Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to access free branching Timed Research that awards items, XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon that are determined by which path you pick. The path you choose will also determine which Collection Challenge you have and which Pokémon will be attracted to Incense for the duration of the event!" Sword Path Incense Encounters: Seedot (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), Swirlix (can be Shiny), Passimian (can be Shiny). Shield Path Incense Encounters: Larvitar (can be Shiny), Lotad (can be Shiny), Croagunk (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Spritzee (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny).

Trainers will be able to choose from a branching Timed Research featuring a Sword path and Shield path.

