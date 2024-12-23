Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Gallade, pokemon

Pokémon GO Ends 2024 & Kicks Off 2025 With New Year's Event

After oddly off-theme Holiday Events in Pokémon GO, Niantic breaks tradition again with an earlier and shortened New Year's Event.

Article Summary Pokémon GO's New Year’s event starts December 30 and ends January 1.

No new Pokémon, Shinies, or costumes debut in this event.

Catch costumed Pokémon, enjoy festive fireworks, and earn increased XP.

Paid Timed Research offers exclusive rewards before it expires.

This year, Niantic is kicking off the Pokémon GO New Year's Event early and ending it earlier as well. Will this truncated version of the event live off to Trainer's hopes?

Here's what's happening for the New Year's 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, December 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, December 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Weirdly, there is nothing at all new with this event. No new species, no new Shinies, no new costumes. This used to be a highly anticipated event but it seems to be dramatically minimized this year.

Weirdly, there is nothing at all new with this event. No new species, no new Shinies, no new costumes. This used to be a highly anticipated event but it seems to be dramatically minimized this year. Wild Spawns: Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon (can be Shiny), Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit (can be Shiny), and Wumple wearing a party hat (can be Shiny).

Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon (can be Shiny), Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit (can be Shiny), and Wumple wearing a party hat (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: 2,025 XP for catching Pokémon with Excellent Throws. In-game visual effect. Niantic writes: "During this event, festive fireworks will light up the skies. We hope you enjoy the colorful decor!" The raids featuring costumed Pokémon will increase the chances of a Shiny encounter. Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Complete Timed Research tasks to earn Stardust encounters with event-themed species. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species.

Raids: Tier One: Pikachu wearing a snowflake beanie (can be Shiny) Tier Three: Raticate wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Wobbuffet wearing a party hat (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: For $2 USD, you'll be able to purchase this questline, which will include three Premium Battle Passes, three Lucky Eggs, encounters with costumed Pokémon, and 2,025 Stardust. Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

For $2 USD, you'll be able to purchase this questline, which will include three Premium Battle Passes, three Lucky Eggs, encounters with costumed Pokémon, and 2,025 Stardust. Niantic writes:

