Pokémon GO Features Mankey For November 2024 Community Day

Pokémon GO will feature Mankey for November 2024 Community Day, loosening the requirements needed to evolve Primeape to Annihilape.

Article Summary Mankey Community Day: November 10, 2024, 2-5 p.m. local time in Pokémon GO.

Special move Rage Fist upon evolving Primeape to Annihilape.

Exclusive Research, event bonuses, and unique Mankey rewards offered.

Tier Four Raids featuring Primeape offer extra Mankey spawns.

While we are still learning about the upcoming October 2024 events in Pokémon GO, Niantic is looking ahead to November 2024 Community Day. They have now announced Mankey as the focus for the upcoming event, along with a special move for Annihilape. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Mankey Community Day, the newly announced November 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Mankey

: Mankey Special moves : Evolving Mankey's evolution Primeape to Annihilape will unlock the special Charged Attack of Rage Fist: Trainer Battles: 50 power and increases Attack by one stage Gym and raids: 100 power

: Evolving Mankey's evolution Primeape to Annihilape will unlock the special Charged Attack of Rage Fist: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Mankey, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Mankey, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Mankey Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : Limited-time Evolution requirement: you can evolve Primeape into Annihilape after catching 20 Fighting-type Pokémon with Primeape as your buddy. This Evolution requirement will return to the usual requirement after 10:00 p.m. local time. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Mankey

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Primeape : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Mankey to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Primeape, additional Mankey will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes."

: Niantic writes:

