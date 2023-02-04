Pokémon GO Features Regis, Rayquaza, & More In Raids In Feb. 2023 Pokémon GO will feature Primal Raids, Legendary Mega Raids, the return of Rayquaza, and more raid content in February 2023.

Raids are going to be pretty wild in Pokémon GO this month with new arrivals, exciting returns, a new Mega, and a new Shiny. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

February 1st – February 8th: Registeel with the special move Zap Cannon

Registeel with the special move Zap Cannon February 8th – February 15th: Tapu Lele with a Shiny release

Tapu Lele with a Shiny release February 15th – February 22nd: Regirock with the special move Earthquake

Regirock with the special move Earthquake February 22nd – March 1st: Rayquaza with the special move Breaking Swipe February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: All four Formes of Deoxys in Tier Five Raids

Rayquaza with the special move Breaking Swipe

Tapu Lele is the most exciting for me personally as a Shiny hunter, but a Rayquaza return is what's really going to get the people going. Deoxys makes sense for the Hoenn event, but I'm thinking most Trainers will rather focus on the wild spawns than do those raids.

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

February 4th, 2023: Registeel, can be Shiny

Registeel, can be Shiny February 11th, 2023: Tapu Lele, Shiny release

Tapu Lele, Shiny release February 18th, 2023: Regirock, can be Shiny

Regirock, can be Shiny February 25th, 2023: Rayquaza, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

February 1st – February 8th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar February 8th – February 15th: Mega Gardevoir, first-time release

Mega Gardevoir, first-time release February 15th – February 22nd: Mega Pidgeot

Mega Pidgeot February 22nd – March 1st: Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Legendary Mega Raids February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in new Primal Raids

Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Legendary Mega Raids

Pretty cool here. Last time that we saw Legendary Mega Raids, they replaced both Tier Five and Mega Raids. It was exciting as a debut, yes, but it felt a bit off that we lost a raid tier for a week there. This time, the Legendary Mega Raids will replace the Mega Raids during that time.

Stay tuned for Raid Guides on all of these!