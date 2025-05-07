Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, regigigas

Pokémon GO Features Remote Raids For Shiny Shadow Regigigas

Pokémon GO trainers normally are unable to use Remote Raids to enter Shadow Raids, but that will change during Shadow Regigigas Raid Day.

Article Summary Remote Raid Passes can be used for Shadow Raids during Shadow Regigigas Raid Day in Pokémon GO.

Shadow Regigigas makes its Shiny debut with boosted shiny odds and stat bonuses during the event window.

Event ticket unlocks bonus Raid Passes, increased Rare Candy XL, extra XP, and double Stardust from raids.

Free Timed Research rewards include up to 10,000 Stardust plus extras for completing Raid Battles.

Get those Remote Raid Passes ready. Niantic is allowing Pokémon GO Trainers to use Remote Raid Passes to access Shadow Raids leading up to and during Shadow Regigigas Raid Day this month. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Regigigas Shadow Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: Shadow Regigigas will be available as a Shiny Shadow Pokémon for the first time. It will be easier to obtain during this event due to the exciting bonuses listed below.

Shadow Regigigas will be available as a Shiny Shadow Pokémon for the first time. It will be easier to obtain during this event due to the exciting bonuses listed below. Event bonuses: Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Regigigas from Shadow Raids. Regigigas caught via Shadow Raids during the event may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP. This is the big one: Remote Raid Passes can be used to participate in Shadow Raids during the event. The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Friday, May 16, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.

Event Ticket: A paid ticket will be available in the shop for $4.99 USD. It will unlock more bonuses, including: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: "These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. local time."

A paid ticket will be available in the shop for $4.99 USD. It will unlock more bonuses, including: Timed Research: A free Timed Research will be released to those who open the game during the event. It must be completed before the event ends. Completing the Timed Research will offer the following rewards and bonuses: 10,000 Stardust 1,000 additional Stardust for completing a Raid Battle (for a total of 2,000 Stardust, or 3,000 Stardust with the event ticket) And more!

A free Timed Research will be released to those who open the game during the event. It must be completed before the event ends. Completing the Timed Research will offer the following rewards and bonuses:

