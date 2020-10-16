Pokémon GO Grubhub Weekend Coming To United States

A little while back, the Spanish-language Pokémon GO blog announced that Shiny Ferroseed would debut in a Mexico-only 7-Eleven-sponsored event. This kicked up speculation over whether or not Shiny Ferroseed would be available for all players at the same time, and it seems as if Niantic has an answer. The day following the Mexico-only event will be a United States-only Pokémon GO Special Weekend sponsored by Grubhub, which will feature Shiny Ferroseed along with other spawns.

The Pokémon GO Special Weekend will be held Sunday, November 8th, 2020 from 11 AM – 2PM local time and will feature:

Timed Research that will offer Incense, a Star Piece, 100 Mega Charizard Energy, and encounters with Gible, Mawile, Chansey, Spoiny, Swaddle, and Bronzor.

Special Incense-attracted spawns, including Ferroseed with a Shiny chance, Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Pikachu, Unown G & H, Sableye, Patrat, and Minccino.

As far as the Shiny chances of the above, two things to note. Niantic has specified that Unown will not be Shiny-capable during the event, which is a bummer. On the other hand, since its debut in Mega Raids, Charizards have been Shiny-capable, so this event may lead to some players catching a sparkling, black Charizard in the wild.

Tickets are free with a Grubhub+ membership and can be attained by submitting your email to the Grubhub Special Weekend page. Niantic, in their announcement, offered these additional details of the upcoming Pokémon GO one-day event:

"Tickets redemption will be available on the Niantic Redemption portal from Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8), to Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). You'll be able to redeem the promotional code included in the ticket on our Offer Redemption website (visit this help center article for more information on how to redeem promotional codes)."

The United States now joins Japan and Mexico in special, limited sponsored events. Stay tuned for news about such weekends happening in other countries.