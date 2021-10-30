Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief Special Raid Weekend Begins Today

Pokémon GO is hosting a Halloween Mischief Special Raid Weekend starting today. The event will feature increased raids of not only the current Tier Five featured Pokémon Darkrai but also Mega Absol. Let's get into the details of this as well as other upcoming Pokémon GO events.

The details of the Halloween Mischief Special Raid Weekend were posted over at the official Pokémon GO blog. The event is described as such:

Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief Special Raid Weekend Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time In celebration of Halloween weekend and the introduction of Mega Absol in Mega Raids, Mega Absol and Darkrai will appear more frequently in raids!

Thankfully, both Mega Absol and Darkrai have a ton over overlapping weaknesses. You can build team of Fighting-type Pokémon to take down both of these Dark-types. Your best bets are:

Conkeldurr

Machamp

Lucario

Hariyama

Gallade

Infernape

Breloom

Heracross

Toxicroak

Fairy-types like Sylveon, Togekiss, and Zacian are also good bets.

This Raid Weekend caps off the overall Halloween 2021 Event. If you don't have time to play, though, you haven't missed either Darkrai or Mega Absol. Both will continue to be featured in raids into November. Here is a breakdown of the other upcoming events happening in Pokémon GO in the month of November, straight from Niantic's update on the blog:

Día de Muertos: From November 1, 2021, to November 2, 2021, we will be celebrating the Día de Muertos with a special event for Trainers around the world. Festival of Lights: From ​​November 5, 2021, to November 14, 2021, it's time to celebrate light overcoming darkness with an all-new event! Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Event: Celebrate the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl with a special event from November 16, 2021, to November 21, 2021. ???: The Season of Mischief will close out with an epic event! From November 26, 2021, to November 29, 2021, Trainers who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be able to unlock a Special Research story where Trainers will have an opportunity to learn more about Hoopa. Stay tuned!