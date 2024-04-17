Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon

Pokémon GO Has Launched The New Avatar Update

Niantic is finally offering the customization you've been asking for in Pokémon GO, as you now have a better avatar system.

Article Summary Niantic unveils a major Avatar Update for Pokémon GO with enhanced customization.

Create truly unique avatars with new features like adjustable body shapes and sizes.

Explore advanced color options and a variety of hairstyles to reflect your style.

Visit the Style Shop’s Appearance section in-game to personalize your Pokémon GO avatar.

Niantic has released a major update for Pokémon GO this week, one that players have been asking about for ages, as the game now has a new Avatar Update. For the longest time, making your own unique avatar for the game has been, shall we say, limited in scope. Sure, there are options, but ultimately, a lot of what you have to choose from ends up looking like another you see one of your friends made, because there's only been so many options. But now that system has been given an upgrade as they are now offering a wider array of options from hair to clothing to poses and more. We have more details on it below, as the update is available right now on iOS and Android.

Pokémon GO – Avatar Update

With the new update to both the Style Shop and avatars, Trainers have access to a wider range of expression with upgraded cosmetics to flaunt their unique style wherever they play. The new avatar system provides exciting new ways for Trainers to express themselves with requested features from the community. Trainers can now personalize their avatar by adjusting body shape, size, eye color, skin tones, and new hairstyles.

Express yourself like never before with a range of new avatar customization options in Pokémon GO!

Personalize your avatar with adjustable body weights, eye colors, and skin tones, plus new facial expressions and hairstyles.

Hairstyles can be filtered by short, medium, and long options, so you can find the perfect 'do for you.

A new section allows you to customize your avatar's body with choices for weight, muscle, shoulders, chest, and hips.

Advanced color options are now available for your skin tone, hair, and eyes.

To access these updates, visit the Appearance section of the Style Shop . Keep an eye out for additional updates!

