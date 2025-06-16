Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Pokémon GO Introduces One of the Game's Most Requested Items

Gold Bottle Caps and Hyper Training are new concepts that have been added to Pokémon GO as a means to max out a Pokémon's set IVs.

Pokémon GO has finally introduced an item that will improve a Pokémon's IVs. Let's get into the details.

Through the new Hyper Training method and an item called Gold Bottle Caps, you will now be able to increase a Pokémon's IVs in Pokémon GO. You can earn your first Gold Bottle Cap by completing the newly announced GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered. Here is what Niantic has to say about Gold Bottle Caps:

The Gold Bottle Cap is an exciting one-time use item that you can earn by completing GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered! You can use it to start Hyper Training with one of your Pokémon. The Pokémon just needs to be a Good Buddy or higher! When selecting a trainee, you will be able to choose which stats you would like to train. Gold Bottle Caps are extremely rare and obtaining one is a special occasion, so select your trainee wisely! Gold Bottle Caps earned from GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered expire, so remember to use it! This Gold Bottle Cap will expire on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time, regardless of when you claimed it.

Hyper Training will entail the following tasks to increase Attack, Defense, and HP:

Attack: Battle alongside your trainee while they're your buddy.

Defense: Strengthen your bond with your Buddy Pokémon trainee by playing together, exploring, and catching Pokémon.

HP: Explore alongside your trainee as a buddy. This can include spinning PokéStops, earning Buddy Candy, or other adventures.

The new announcement notes that you will have 365 days to complete Hyper Training Tasks once you use your Gold Bottle Cap.

Here are the details regarding the newly announced GO Pass: Ancients Recovered. The GO Pass is free, but you will be able to upgrade it to GO Pass Deluxe for $19.99. Rewards unlocked in GO Pass: Ancients Recovered will expire on Sunday, June 29, at 11:59 p.m. local time, so be sure to claim your rewards before the event ends.

The free version of the GO Pass will include:

Random encounter with a Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regieleki, or Regidrago that has a Special Background!

Encounters with dapper Pikachu with red, blue, or yellow accents and other event-themed Pokémon

Stardust

XP

Poké Balls

Candy

And more

Upgrading to the GO Pass Deluxe for $19.99 will add the following rewards:

A Gold Bottle Cap, which can be used to max any Pokémon's stats!

Zacian Mask avatar item

Zamazenta Mask avatar item

Premium items, such as Incense, a Lucky Egg, an Incubator, Lure Modules, and more

Candy XL

And more

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

