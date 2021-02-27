Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event 2021 Review

As the Kanto Celebration, which continued the theme of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto with a week of Generation One spawns and raids, wraps up in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at this event to see what worked and what didn't.

What Worked for this Pokémon GO Event

Extra time: The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenges tasked trainers with doing… a lot in one day. Thankfully, many of these were able to be completed during the Kanto Celebration. This wasn't something we knew about when the Tour was initially announced, so this extra shot to complete these Challenges was a nice bonus on top of a promising event.

Wild vs. Incense: We're dealing with an entire generation here, so it was a good move for Pokémon GO to split the species you could encounter up. Some were mostly Incense spawns, while others could be found in the wild. This was the perfect way to allow trainers to choose the direction of their hunting.

Mood: This event seemed like an extended, low-key continuation of the Kanto Tour. After such a fun but intense day, that is exactly the kind of low-key, no pressure that trainers needed.

What Didn't Work for this Pokémon GO Event

Raids: My one and only complaint here after playing the week is that the regionals should've spawned in raids worldwide. It seemed a bit of a letdown to include them during the Kanto Tour but remove them for the event, especially when the rest of the raid rotation outside of the Legendaries was so uninterested.

Overall

Niantic seems dedicated to recapturing the attention of Pokémon GO players after a relatively barren January that left many wondering what was going on with the game. With a series of improved events under their belt, their best remote event ever in Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, and an announcement that includes multiple Shiny Legendary releases in March, it feels like the game is truly back on track.