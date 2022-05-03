Pokémon GO Kicks Off Pokémon Air Adventures Event Today

Mega Legendaries arrive today in Pokémon GO. This new feature which takes up both the Mega Raid and Tier Five raid slot debuts today with the arrival of Mega Latios and Mega Latias. Celebrating the arrival of the draconic duo, Niantic is kicking off the Pokémon Air Adventures event which focuses on the theme of flight.

Here's what's happening starting today in Pokémon GO as part of the Pokémon Air Adventures event:

Date and time: Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM local time.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios will be appearing in Mega Raids. They will both have special Event-themed attacks: Latias caught during the Air Adventures event will come with the Charged Attack Mistball and Latios caught during the Air Adventures event will come with the Charged Attack Luster Purge. Now, while Shiny hunting these Legendaries, you'll also be able to earn Mega Energy for them.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios will be appearing in Mega Raids. They will both have special Event-themed attacks: Latias caught during the Air Adventures event will come with the Charged Attack Mistball and Latios caught during the Air Adventures event will come with the Charged Attack Luster Purge. Now, while Shiny hunting these Legendaries, you'll also be able to earn Mega Energy for them. Wild spawns: Flying Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth, Psyduck, Doduo, Magikarp, Wingull, Swablu, Drifloon, Charizard (rare spawn), Mantine (rare spawn).

Flying Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth, Psyduck, Doduo, Magikarp, Wingull, Swablu, Drifloon, Charizard (rare spawn), Mantine (rare spawn). Timed Research : Trainers will receive a Timed Research questline that focuses on catching Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon, and the rewards will include 50 Latias Mega Energy, 50 Mega Latios Energy, 3000 XP, and an encounter with Flying Pikachu. This'll be a nice way to start off with some Mega Energy for these two without having to Raid, but definitely note that you'll need to raid in order to earn enough Mega Energy to Mega Evolve either of them for the first time. Thankfully, though, after that first time is unlocked, you'll be able to do it for free due to the new Mega update.

Raids: Three-Star Raids: Charizards, Lapras, Togekiss Mega Raids: Mega Latias, Mega Latios

7 km Gift Eggs: Togepi, Mantyke, Emolga, Noibat.

Togepi, Mantyke, Emolga, Noibat. Field Research: Flying Pikachu, Doduo, Swablu, Emolga encounters through completing tasks.

Flying Pikachu, Doduo, Swablu, Emolga encounters through completing tasks. Event Bonus: Half Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during Air Adventures.