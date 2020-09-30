Pokémon GO Releases Details For Charmander Community Day 2020

Porygon and Charmander swept the last Community Day Vote in Pokémon GO, winning their spots as the September and October choices. Now that Porygon had its day in September, where its ultimate evolution of Porygon-Z got the Normal-type Charged Move Tri Attack, it's time for the Kanto Fire-type starter to have it's time to shine… again. Longtime players will remember that Charmander has already been featured in its own Community Day, making it the first-ever species in the game to receive two solo Community Days. While new trainers are excited to get the coveted Shiny Charizard, universally recognized as one of the best Shinies in the franchise, longtime players are wondering what, if anything, this event can offer them. Now, Niantic has released full details on the next Community Day, which will be hed on Saturday, October 17th 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Here's what trainers can expect:

Obviously, Charmander will be available in the wild with increased Shiny odds.

When Charmeleon is evolved up to Charizard during the event, or even up to two hours later for those who really trust Niantic to get this right, Charizard will receive the Dragon-type move Dragon Breath. This is a Fast Attack, which will pair well with a Charizard who has the Charged Attack of Dragon Claw. This is the first time players will be able to put double Dragon moves on Charizard, which will increase the effectivity of Mega Charizard X, which switches Charizard's typing to Fire/Dragon.

Charmander encounters will be available through photobombs when taking GO Snapshot photos of Pokémon.

There will be both free Timed Research and a paid, $1USD Special Research storyline, both of which will reward Mega Charizard Energy. Field Research will reward Mega Energy as well.

Triple catch Stardust.

Three-hour Incense.

A Community Day Box that will feature an Elite Charged TM, three Super Incubators, three Star Pieces, and thirty Ultra Balls.

Stay tuned for our upcoming Charmander Community Day pieces, where we will debut guides to this event as well as pieces investigating whether or not the paid Box and paid Research is worth the price for Pokémon GO trainers.