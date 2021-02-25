Pokémon GO Sets Details For GO Battle League Season 7

Niantic has announced the details of GO Battle League Season Seven in Pokémon GO. Let's dive in.

Here's what you need to know about GO Battle League Season Seven in Pokémon GO:

Season Seven kicks off Monday, March 1st, 2021, at 1 PM PST (GMT −8).

At this time, the end-of-season rewards for Season Six will be available once you go into GBL. Now, believe me… you want to put on a Star Piece. The amount of Stardust given can be huge.

Great League: Begins Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM PST (GMT −8) and ends Monday, March 15th, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).

Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup begin Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).

Master League, Master League Classic, and the Great League begin Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7). Here I am left wondering where my favorite, Master League Premier Cup, is. Master League will now allow Pokémon powered up with Candy XL, while Classic will not.

All three leagues will run starting Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1 PM and ending Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).

Great League and Great League Remix, a new cup, will begin Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Remix cup will ban the ten most used Pokémon. Niantic will provide a list of eligible species closer to the date.

Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup begin again Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).

Master League, Master League Classic, and the Retro Cup begin Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Retro Cup will only allow the first 15 Types, banning Fairy-types, Dark-types, and Steel-types using the Great League CP limit. Bye-bye, Azumarill.

All three leagues begin again Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).

Ranked ends that same day as the unranked Kanto Cup kicks off Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM and ends Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7) as the Season of Legends wraps up. The Kanto cup features the Great League CP limit and only allows Pokémon #1 – 151.

Stay tuned for another update from Bleeding Cool on changes coming to GO Battle League during Season Seven.