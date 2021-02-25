Pokémon GO Sets Details For GO Battle League Season 7

Niantic has announced the details of GO Battle League Season Seven in Pokémon GO. Let's dive in.

Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic
Here's what you need to know about GO Battle League Season Seven in Pokémon GO:

  • Season Seven kicks off Monday, March 1st, 2021, at 1 PM PST (GMT −8).
  • At this time, the end-of-season rewards for Season Six will be available once you go into GBL. Now, believe me… you want to put on a Star Piece. The amount of Stardust given can be huge.
  • Great League: Begins Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM PST (GMT −8) and ends Monday, March 15th, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).
  • Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup begin Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).
  • Master League, Master League Classic, and the Great League begin Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7). Here I am left wondering where my favorite, Master League Premier Cup, is. Master League will now allow Pokémon powered up with Candy XL, while Classic will not.
  • All three leagues will run starting Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1 PM and ending Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).
  • Great League and Great League Remix, a new cup, will begin Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Remix cup will ban the ten most used Pokémon. Niantic will provide a list of eligible species closer to the date.
  • Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup begin again Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).
  • Master League, Master League Classic, and the Retro Cup begin Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Retro Cup will only allow the first 15 Types, banning Fairy-types, Dark-types, and Steel-types using the Great League CP limit. Bye-bye, Azumarill.
  • All three leagues begin again Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM and end Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7).
  • Ranked ends that same day as the unranked Kanto Cup kicks off Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM and ends Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT −7) as the Season of Legends wraps up. The Kanto cup features the Great League CP limit and only allows Pokémon #1 – 151.

