Pokémon GO Sets September 2021 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough

Niantic has announced the September 2021 Spotlight Hours and Research Breakthrough in Pokémon GO. Let's get into it!

Here's what Niantic had to say over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

From Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), you'll encounter Ditto in Research Breakthrough encounters. For the first time ever outside of Special Research, you might encounter a Shiny Ditto, if you're lucky! You might also find a Shiny Ditto in the wild during and after this period.

Before this, trainers only had one chance to catch Shiny Ditto through the paid Pokémon GO Tour Kanto research earlier this year. I think this release makes perfect sense for the beginning of the Season of Mischief. Note, though, the language in the paragraph. "You might also find a Shiny Ditto in the wild during and after this period." This seems to suggest that Ditto will be a permanent Shiny-capable feature in the wild. Yay!

Niantic went on to announce the upcoming slate of Spotlight Hours:

In the month of September, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each will spotlight a different Pokémon and a special bonus! Tuesday, September 7, 2021: Spoink will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

And we have a repeat! Spoink was the second-ever Spotlight Hour. I remember this because I was on vacation when this went down and escaped to do some bouncy pig hunting for an hour.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Baltoy will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Skitty will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Alolan Meowth will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Nice! All four Spotlight choices in September are Shiny-capable. Good luck on your hunt, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!