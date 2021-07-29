Pokémon GO Teases Special Raid Hour In August 2021

Niantic has announced that a special, additional Raid Hour will take place in Pokémon GO in August 2021. Let's take a look at what's going on.

Here's everything we know about August 2021's Legendary raid content from the announcement over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids throughout August. Dialga will continue to appear in five-star raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny one! Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny one! Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after August 20. Every Wednesday in August, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be featured. Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Dialga Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Palkia Wednesday, August 18, 2021: Palkia Wednesday, August 25, 2021: ??? In addition, a bonus Raid Hour event will take place on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Now, the "???" feature in raids ties into the third part of the Ultra Unlock event. That, too, was titled "???" in the announcement. Ever since GO Fest 2021, I've seen many Pokémon GO content creators and influencers encouraging debate over what Pokémon will be featured during this part of the event. I don't really agree that it's still in question. Unless it's meant to be a huge red herring, which isn't something Niantic really ever do, it's going to be Hoopa. GO Fest 2021 hinted at Hoopa. Ultra Unlock 2021 content hinted at Hoopa. It's almost surely going to be Hoopa.

Now, I don't believe that the Monday, August 30th Raid Hour will feature a Pokémon different from the "???" feature. I personally believe that we'll just see that Pokémon leave raids before the following Wednesday, with the Monday Raid Hour squeezed in there to ensure that each of the Ultra Bonus raid features gets two Raid Hours. Stay tuned for more updates once new information comes in.