Pokémon GO Testing Improvements Including Egg Hatch Animation Skip

One of the most persistent critiques of Niantic's work on Pokémon GO is that the company focuses more on adding new features rather than improving core aspects of the game. This is being addressed in a new round of improvements that Niantic is testing to certain features. The company announced these improvements over on the official Pokémon GO blog, and these changes include something that many trainers have been asking about for a long time: the ability to skip through the Egg hatch animation. Let's get into the details.

Here's what was posted over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

In the coming months, we'll be testing minor gameplay adjustments in certain parts of the world. We continually strive to improve the Pokémon GO experience. As such, we want to ensure the changes we make are beneficial to—and make a strong, positive impact on—the greater community, as well as each individual Trainer's experience, before we launch them globally. We appreciate the community's support, particularly within these regions, as we test variations of these features to understand what works best! Here's a sneak peek at some of the features we'll be testing over the next few months.

These features were said to include the following:

Nickname suggestions for new Trainers

An expanded set of Trainer Tips

New PokéStop functionalities

Egg hatch updates, including the option to skip the hatch animation

A Special Research story that introduces new Trainers to the world of Pokémon GO

Niantic then continues on to clarify that the current versions of these changes may not be permanent in this next bit:

Thank you for continuing to help us improve Pokémon GO. We look forward to seeing the results of our experiments, and hope to roll out final versions of these features for all players once testing has concluded and we've confirmed the updates work as envisioned.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon GO news, right here on Bleeding Cool.